It’s time for Asian Games squash!

The Hangzhou Asian Games team events begin tomorrow (26 September) and in our final preview interview, we speak to Malaysia’s Aifa Azman about the team event, what she’s learned from her previous Games experience, and why this Games is a special one for the Azman family.

Keep up squash at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the official Hangzhou 2022 site, worldsquash.org and at asiansquash.org.