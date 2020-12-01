Ali Farag Named World Games Athlete of the Month for November

Men’s World No.1 Ali Farag has been named as the International World Games Association’s (IWGA) Athlete of the Month for November.

Harvard-graduate Farag, 28, returned to World No.1 on November 1 following his title-winning displays at the Great Pyramid of Giza last month where he won the CIB Egyptian Open title.

He then made it back-to-back PSA World Tour Platinum trophies after downing New Zealand’s Paul Coll to capture the Qatar Classic trophy on November 7.

Farag will receive the World Games Athlete of the Month diploma as well as a branded gift from the Official Sponsor of Athlete of the Month, Protective Life.

He will next appear at the CIB Black Ball Open between December 13-18 which will take place on home soil in Cairo.

Farag paid tribute to the support of his wife, women’s World No.3 Nour El Tayeb, who he says has helped him get through the lockdown period and come out firing.

“Without doubt, Nour has been my inspiration [during lockdown], he said.

“She has kept me going when I have lost motivation and when I was down and letting things get to me, and without her it would have been a nightmare.”