All In: Becoming World Champion by Laura Massaro – Available for Pre-Order Now

All In: Becoming World Champion – the autobiography of legendary Englishwoman Laura Massaro – is available for pre-order now.

All In is Massaro’s honest, raw and personal story of how she became one of the greatest female squash players the UK has ever produced.

From a shy, young athlete sometimes crippled by nerves and self doubt, to a World No.1 and World Champion in an intense, gruelling sport, All In takes readers on a deeply personal and inspiring story. Massaro is candid about the struggles of balancing relationships off the court with success on it, not least with her coach and husband Danny, and she takes readers behind the scenes of the competitive world of the professional squash circuit.

From her battles on court to her fight behind the scenes to establish equal prize money at squash’s biggest tournament, this is a rollercoaster ride of emotions that takes the reader into the head and heart of one of the world’s most accomplished sportswomen.

All In is a story of tears, turmoil and, ultimately, triumph.

The book will be released on Tuesday June 1, 2021.