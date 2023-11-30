All squads announced for 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship

The final squads have been announced for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, which is taking place in Tauranga, New Zealand, 11-17 December.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the biennial championship, with Cook Islands, Philippines, Samoa and Tahiti set to make their event debuts.

As expected, defending champions Egypt have selected a star-studded lineup, with World No.1 Ali Farag – a two-time World Team Champion and four-time Individual World Champion – joined by former World No.1 and current World No.3 Mostafa Asal, former World No.1 and current World No.6 Karim Abdel Gawad, and World No.7 Mazen Hesham.

Hosts New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by former World No.1 and current World No.4 Paul Coll, supported by brothers Lwamba and Temwa Chileshe, and Elijah Thomas.

Australia, the most successful side in event history with eight titles, name four debutants in Nick Calvert, Rhys Dowling, Dylan Molinaro and Joseph White as they seek to upset the odds and win a first title in 20 years.

With Egypt expected to be top seeds when the tournament seedings are announced later this week, England and France have named strong sides that look the most likely to challenge the defending champions.

Five-time winners England, beaten finalists in 2019, will be represented by former World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy, his brother and World No.8 Marwan ElShorbagy, World No.25 Patrick Rooney and World No.31 Adrian Waller.

France, meanwhile, will call upon a well-balanced team of World No.11 Victor Crouin, World No.15 Baptiste Masotti, World No.26 Auguste Dussourd and World No.30 Gregoire Marche.

For the latest news from the 2023 WSF Men's World Team Championship, head to the official tournament website or follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

Squads: 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship