All squads announced for 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship

November 30, 2023

The final squads have been announced for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, which is taking place in Tauranga, New Zealand, 11-17 December.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the biennial championship, with Cook Islands, Philippines, Samoa and Tahiti set to make their event debuts.

As expected, defending champions Egypt have selected a star-studded lineup, with World No.1 Ali Farag – a two-time World Team Champion and four-time Individual World Champion – joined by former World No.1 and current World No.3 Mostafa Asal, former World No.1 and current World No.6 Karim Abdel Gawad, and World No.7 Mazen Hesham.

Hosts New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by former World No.1 and current World No.4 Paul Coll, supported by brothers Lwamba and Temwa Chileshe, and Elijah Thomas.

Australia, the most successful side in event history with eight titles, name four debutants in Nick Calvert, Rhys Dowling, Dylan Molinaro and Joseph White as they seek to upset the odds and win a first title in 20 years.

With Egypt expected to be top seeds when the tournament seedings are announced later this week, England and France have named strong sides that look the most likely to challenge the defending champions.

Five-time winners England, beaten finalists in 2019, will be represented by former World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy, his brother and World No.8 Marwan ElShorbagy, World No.25 Patrick Rooney and World No.31 Adrian Waller.

France, meanwhile, will call upon a well-balanced team of World No.11 Victor Crouin, World No.15 Baptiste Masotti, World No.26 Auguste Dussourd and World No.30 Gregoire Marche.

For the latest news from the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, head to the official tournament website or follow the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramThreads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features for free at WORLDSQUASH.TV.

Squads: 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship

Australia Nick Calvert, Rhys Dowling, Dylan Molinaro, Joseph White
Canada David Baillargeon, Salah Eltorgman, Liam Marrison, Brett Schille
Cook Islands Manu Priest, Joshua Simeon, Brian Tapurau, Dylan Russell
Czechia Viktor Byrtus, Daniel Mekbib, Jakub Solnicky, Martin Svec
Egypt Mostafa Asal, Ali Farag, Karim Abdel Gawad, Mazen Hesham
England Marwan ElShorbagy, Mohamed ElShorbagy, Patrick Rooney, Adrian Waller
France Victor Crouin, Auguste Dussourd, Gregoire Marche, Baptiste Masotti
Germany Raphael Kandra, Yannick Omlor, Valentin Rapp, Simon Rösner
Hong Kong, China Tsz Kwan Lau, Henry Leung, Donald Tang, Chi Him Wong
Ireland Sam Buckley, Sean Conroy, Michael Creaven, Oisin Logan
Japan Yuta Ando, Yujin Ikeda, Naoki Sone, Shota Yasunari
Malaysia Ameeshenraj Chandaran, Addeen Idrakie, Sanjay Jeeva, Hafiz Zhafri
Netherlands Rowan Damming, Sam Gerrits, Hjalmer Mols, Thijs Roukens
New Zealand Lwamba Chileshe, Temwa Chileshe, Paul Coll, Elijah Thomas
Nigeria Onaopemipo Adegoke, Babatunde Ajagbe, Gabriel Olufunmilayo, Kehinde Samuel
Philippines Reymark Begornia, Robert Garcia, David Pelino, Jonathan Reyes
Republic of Korea Donghyun Ji, Hyeonbeom Kang, Dongjun Lee, Dongmin Lee
Samoa Leo Apa Fatialofa, Donald Marfleet, Onesemo Old
Scotland Alan Clyne, Greg Lobban, Alasdair Prott, Rory Stewart
South Africa Jean-Pierre Brits, Damian Groenewald, Dewald van Niekerk, Tristen Worth
Switzerland Robin Gadola, Nicolas Mueller, Dimitri Steinmann, Yannick Wilhelmi
Tahiti Laurent Loudier, Adrien Maury, Kevin Pons, Kamal Soussi
USA Timmy Brownell, Andrew Douglas, Shahjahan Khan, Spencer Lovejoy
Wales Emyr Evans, Joel Makin, Elliot Morris, Owain Taylor

 

