Amanda Sobhy appointed Team USA Squash Ambassador to newly-formed U.S. Squash Foundation

USA’s former World No.3 Amanda Sobhy has been appointed Team USA Squash Ambassador by the newly-formed U.S. Squash Foundation.

The U.S. Squash Foundation, which was launched earlier this month, has been set up with the mission to drive the most important initiatives for the growth of squash in the United States.

The Foundation will focus on four key areas in pursuit of this mission:

Develop courts that can be easily and inexpensively installed in schools, public parks and indoor and outdoor public spaces. Expand scholastic, collegiate and community squash programs nationally. Provide national coaching and training programs to support America’s best squash players in becoming world and Olympic champions. Advance the “Squash United Fund”, a unified funding resource to facilitate collaboration and mutual support of all U.S.-based organizations dedicated to the growth and vitality of squash.

As an ambassador to the foundation, Sobhy – a seven-time Pan American Games gold medallist and a passionate advocate for squash’s successful LA28 Olympic Games inclusion bid – will be front and centre of the U.S. Squash Foundation’s work towards achieving these goals.

“I’m excited to see such a proactive step being taken in establishing the U.S. Squash Foundation,” Sobhy, said. “US Squash’s support for the professional athletes has been an important part of our recent success on tour and in major regional and world team events. This support and focus on the pipeline of young players is now more vital than ever. The Foundation will make people aware of the most impactful initiatives to support.”

For more information on the U.S. Squash Foundation and how to support, please visit www.ussquashfoundation.org.

