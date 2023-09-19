fbpx
Amanda Sobhy: “To have a female coach who’s a role model is really important”

September 19, 2023

“No matter how close you are with a [male] coach, they just don’t go through the same stuff as you. To have a female role model who’s a coach is really, really important.”

In a Women’s Squash Week interview, US No.1 and World No.5 Amanda Sobhy explains the importance of female role models in encouraging women and girls to get involved – and stay involved – in squash.

Women’s Squash Week (18-24 September) is an international campaign that aims to celebrate and raise the profile of women and girls in squash.  

This year’s theme is #YouBelong and throughout the week WSF will highlight how women and girls belong in all aspects of the game.

