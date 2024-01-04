Amina Orfi nominated for Athlete of the Year by The World Games

Egyptian teen sensation Amina Orfi has been nominated for Athlete of the Year by The World Games. At just 16 years of age, Orfi is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the game and enjoyed a breakout year in 2023 on the junior and professional circuit that has led to a rapid rise to World No.17. Voting for the Athlete of the Year Award opens January 10 at theworldgames.org.

At the junior level, the Egyptian continued to dominate, winning the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship in Melbourne, Australia with a brilliant 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-1) win over 21-year-old Aira Azman, her second consecutive title after winning the 2022 title aged just 15.

She then led the Egyptian team to a win over Malaysia in the WSF World Junior Team Championship.

The Giza, Cairo resident enjoyed a spectacular year on the professional circuit (PSA World Tour), too. In February, she reached the final of the Bronze-level Squash On Fire Open with her most notable result a 3-2 win over World No.16 Sabrina Sobhy, as well as the last 16 of the World Championship, the last 16 of the Platinum-level Qatar Classic and the quarter-finals of the Platinum-level U.S. Open. Orfi then closed out the year with a run to the final of the Bronze-level Hong Kong Football Club Open and the last 16 of the Hong Kong Squash Open.