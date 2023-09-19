fbpx
Andrea Santamaria: The first female professional referee

September 19, 2023

In July this year, England’s Andrea Santamaria squash’s first ever female professional referee when she and Welshman Roy Gingell were appointed the first professional referees in the game by World Squash Officiating.

Santamaria, who began her refereeing journey in 2013 and combines officiating at the top level with working with Member Nations to support the development of their referees, recently sat down to talk about her role within the context of Women’s Squash Week.

Women’s Squash Week (18-24th September) is an international campaign that aims to celebrate and raise the profile of women and girls in squash.  

This year’s theme is #YouBelong and throughout the week WSF will highlight how women and girls belong in all aspects of the game.

September 19, 2023

