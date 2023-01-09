Annual Women’s Leadership Award and Reception to fund more women coaches in squash

The 10th annual Women’s Leadership Award and Reception, which honours exceptional women on and off court, takes place on January 20.

This year’s JP Morgan TOC Leadership Program, which is celebrating its tenth year, will honour Ashley Bernhard, who has been a leading force in achieving parity in squash and has brought the Women’s Leadership Program to life.

Bernhard has been widely recognised as a national leader in the pursuit of equal status for women in sport, business and life.

Her work has been instrumental in the sport for a number of years with her work: including her being Strategic and Fundraising Advisor for US Squash, founding their US Open Women in Sports Day and also founding Haven Hill.

This year, proceeds from ticket sales will support PSA Foundation Women in Coaching Fund, which will launch in 2023 as a legacy of the Women’s Squash Leadership program, with the aim of encouraging more women to participate in the game at a coaching and mentoring level.

In partnership with US Squash, the fund will provide women the opportunity to earn the key qualifications and give them a platform to inspire other women and girls to be actively involved in the game.

Over the past decade the Women’s Leadership Award and Reception has created a lasting legacy for women and girls in the game- driving change in the sport and inspiring many to take up squash at all levels.

This years event takes place on the 20th January 2023 at Yale Club (NYC). Please join us as we honour Ashley Bernhard for her elevation of women in squash over the last 10 years.

You can buy tickets and/or donate to this innovative fund here.