Apply now for Commonwealth Games Tickets

The main ballot for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets is now open until 30 September!

Birmingham will host the Games from 28 July to 8 August in what is set to be the largest multi-sport event to be staged in this country in a decade. And you could be there to experience it!

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness history in the making as some of the greatest names in squash fight for the coveted singles and doubles titles on home soil.

How to apply for tickets

When the main ballot closes on 30 September, the ballot will be run. If you are successful in securing tickets, you will be notified by email within 30 days and payment will be taken in full within 72 hours of the email notification.

As it’s a ticket ballot, it’s not first come, first served, so take your time to decide the tickets you want to apply for. Ticket prices start from £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults. You will be able to view all prices when you log in.

FAQS

