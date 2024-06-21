Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay win Pan American Junior Doubles Championships

Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay captured golds on the final day of the Pan American Junior Squash Championships in Quito, Ecuador as the continental competition concluded with thrilling doubles action.

In the first final, Colombian duo Iván Santamaría and Juan Alejandro Martínez took down No.2 seeds Will Newman and Yasseen Shalaby of USA. The Colombians comfortably took the opening game 11-2 but were pegged back 11-9 in game two. Santamaria and Martinez regrouped well in game three, though, edging a tight contest 11-8.

In the women’s final, Paraguay’s Fiorella Gatti and Nicole Krauch stunned the home crowd with a 2-1 win over Ecuadorian top seeds Rafaela Garcia and Sofia Garcia. Gatti and Krauch started brightly with an 11-6 win before the Garcias breathed life into the clash, clinching a sudden death tie break at 10-10 to take the match into a third game. The Ecuadorian pair could not keep up the momentum, though, with Gatti and Krauch coming back strongly with another 11-6 win to win the title.

In the mixed final, Argentinian top seeds Paula Rivero and Segundo Portabales got the better of USA’s Reghan Mclaughlin and Colten Mclaughlin in straight games. Despite the 2-0 scoreline, Rivero and Portabales were made to work hard for their win, taking the first game 11-9 and then holding their nerve at sudden death tie break in game two.