Asian Team Championships, FPS Junior Championships and Australian National Championships to stream for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV next week

The World Squash Federation (WSF) is delighted to announce three major events being streamed next week on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the free streaming platform of the WSF.

First up will be the 2024 Australian National Championships, which are taking place from June 13-16 in at the WA State Squash Centre, Perth.

Then, on June 16th, the finals of the 22nd Asian Team Championships are taking place in Dalian, China. Follow the earlier rounds at asiansquash.org

Later that day, the 20th FPS Pan American Junior Championships get underway in Quito, Ecuador, with action taking place until June 22.

Watch all these events and more top quality squash, highlights and feature interviews from around the world for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.