fbpx
All News

Asian Team Championships, FPS Junior Championships and Australian National Championships to stream for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV next week

June 7, 2024

The World Squash Federation (WSF) is delighted to announce three major events being streamed next week on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the free streaming platform of the WSF.

First up will be the 2024 Australian National Championships, which are taking place from June 13-16 in at the WA State Squash Centre, Perth.

Then, on June 16th, the finals of the  22nd Asian Team Championships are taking place in Dalian, China. Follow the earlier rounds at asiansquash.org

Later that day, the 20th FPS Pan American Junior Championships get underway in Quito, Ecuador, with action taking place until June 22.

Watch all these events and more top quality squash, highlights and feature interviews from around the world for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramThreads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Tags
June 7, 2024

Related Articles

Egypt win tenth WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship title

July 29, 2023

Khalil stuns top seed Bryant to reach semi-final at WSF World Junior Squash Championships

July 21, 2023

Teams announced for 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

June 2, 2023

Squash Australia launches LGBTQ Inclusion Policy

May 17, 2023
Back to top button