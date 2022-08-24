Australia to host 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

The World Squash Federation (WSF) board has awarded the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships to Squash Australia (SqA), following the conclusion of the 2022 championships last week, which saw Egypt’s Amina Orfi and the Netherlands’ Rowan Damming win the individual titles and England win the men’s team title.

The 2023 event will feature a junior men’s and women’s individual tournament and the women’s junior team championships and will begin an exciting decade of sport for Australia, which will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria and the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

Hosting the championships is seen as an important early step in SqA’s Squash Australia Strategic Plan: 2022-2026, which prioritises increasing participation in squash at all levels.

Australia has successfully hosted various major WSF events, including Men’s and Women’s World Team Championships, World Junior Championships, World Doubles and the World Masters Championships.

SqA was originally awarded the 2020 WSF World Junior Championships, only for the event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The hosts will hope for a successful championship to help Australia return to the pinnacle of the sport, with Australia last capturing the world junior title in 1995 in Sydney, when a team of Rachael Grinham, Emma Major, Kate Major and Narelle Tippett won the trophy on home ground.

“SqA is very proud to be selected to host the 2023 WSF World Junior Championships, welcoming the next generation of squash stars ‘Down Under’ for the first time in nearly 30 years,” said SqA Chief Executive Officer, Robert Donaghue.

“We have such a unique opportunity in Australia over the next 10 years with the “Green and Gold” runway to Victoria 2026 and Brisbane 2032. Showcasing the world’s best junior squash talent from 35+ nations is a special opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a memorable tournament,” he added.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, said: “It’s really important for the sport to have these prestigious events as part of the lead into the Commonwealth Games in Victoria in four years’ time, and as part of the huge surge in momentum to the Olympics in Brisbane. It provides an important platform for Squash Australia to grow squash in numbers and performance across Australia. We hope it is a great incentive for Australia’s journey back to the podium.

“We can also rely on Australia’s great track record for hosting events. It was unfortunate we didn’t make it to Australia for the 2020 World Juniors, but actually 2023 is maybe better timing. Having visited the country many times for squash events, I know just how much the players will love the experience of visiting Australia.”

