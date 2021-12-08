Bangladesh Breathes New Life into Squash with Coaching Overhaul

One year ago, squash in Bangladesh was in a very difficult position. The country was without a single qualified coach and had recently finished last at the South Asian Games.

Now, thanks to a specialist course arranged by the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF), the future is looking brighter once more.

23 aspiring coaches recently began training at the Army Squash Complex, Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they are attending a course run by elite Iranian coach Javed Mohasin (LV3).

The course includes practical and theory education and will see the applicants gain a WSF Level One qualification. With a Level One, coaches are trained to teach beginners, including basics of the game, rules, and core techniques. The coaches must then document 20 hours of coaching over the course of 10-15 weeks.

“This coaching course is a wonderful opportunity to develop the game here in Bangladesh. Every participant will learn valuable skills to help our squash players take their game to the next level.

“My thanks to the WSF and Mr. Javed for their work in helping develop our coaching programme, which I am confident shall have a great future,” said the BSRF General Secretary, Brigadier General (R) G M Quamrul Islam.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “This kind of development in Bangladesh is so critical to expanding the global footprint of squash. It reflects the importance of National Federations such a Bangladesh as barometers of how well the sport is doing and how pivotal level 1 coaches are to growing participation in squash in all corners of the world.

“I would like to congratulate and thank the Bangladeshi Federation for their initiative and drive in creating a new coaching workforce and wish every one of those coaches every success in their new roles.”

News of the coaching comes as further reassurance for squash players in Bangladesh that the BSRF’s five-year-plan, titled Vision 2025, is beginning to bear fruit.

Under Vision 2025, the BSRF plans to revitalise the domestic squash scene by introducing the following measures:

Establishing a women’s national team.

Utilising WSF and WSO expertise to create a pool of highly trained coaches and referees.

Increasing the number of domestic tournaments.

Hosting international tournaments.

Developing a National Squash Centre.

Increasing the size of the player pool.

Increasing the visibility of squash through media events and coordination with clubs, schools, universities and armed forces institutions.

Find out more about the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation.