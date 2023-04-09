Bangladesh expands scholarship Squash and Education Scholarship for girls

The Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) has today announced the expansion of the Squash and Education Scholarship.

The Squash and Education Scholarship, which was introduced last year alongside the BSRF’s flagship Classroom Squash programme, provides funding to underprivileged girls for sporting goods, food and education assistance.

Following the success of the pilot scheme, a further six have been introduced, greatly expanding the number of opportunities for girls.

According to data from the International Labour Organization, girls in Bangladesh are more likely to be involved in both household and income-generating activities while in school than boys, leading to greater absenteeism and poorer educational outcomes, both of which are recognised triggers for dropping out of school.

Rue, a new recipient of the Squash and Education Scholarship commented: “Now, I will be able to give more time to squash and improve my game. One day I will bring a medal for Bangladesh!”

BSRF General Secretary Brigadier General Quamrul Islam added: “With the “Squash and Education Scholarship” for underprivileged girls, one day Bangladesh Squash will produce world class female squash players.”

