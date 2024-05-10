Bangladesh hosts inaugural inter-university championship

Bangladesh’s first ever inter university squash tournament took place yesterday as schools from around the country competed for the title of university champions.

The Inter University Squash Tournament 2024 featured 30 players from eight higher education institutions (AIUB, BUP, CU, Daffodil International University, DU, EWU, IUB and UIU) and was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) and University Squash Community of Bangladesh (USCB).

After recovering from almost disappearing in Bangladesh, squash is now a fast-growing sport in the Asian nation, with scholarships, innovative low-cost grassroots programmes and an increase in competitive playing opportunities a result of BSRF’s Perspective Plan (Vision 2026/Dream Journey).

Reflecting on the inaugural championship, BSRF General Secretary Brigadier General Quamrul Islam said: “Some of our squash players, trained over the last three years have entered into different universities or equivalent institutions. BSRF wants to grow further [opportunities for] these squash players. If BSRF can monitor effectively, responsible and progressively, every year this number will increase to strengthen the squash community in Bangladesh. Squash players of cadet colleges will also join in due course.

“The aim of this tournament has been to create an opportunity for senior squash players to keep them connected amongst themselves and with the Federation, to grow and strengthen squash fraternity in Bangladesh.”

