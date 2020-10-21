Bangladesh Squash Federation Aiming to Revive Squash

The Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) were active on World Squash Day earlier this month in the hope of reviving the sport in the South Asian country.

On October 10, they marked World Squash Day with a number of programmes involving players both new and old, as well as the media to reignite interest in the sport.

The first session in the morning began with a friendly match by the national team members and the army team, which took place at the Army Squash Complex, while the organisation’s president – Faruk Khan – concluded a deal with the Bangladesh Sports Education Institute that will see the federation appoint a permanent coach from now on.

A second session was then held in the afternoon, with a range of activities taking place.

A reception was held for Hazi Shahajan, the first recorded Bangladeshi squash player, while a meet the press session – featuring Assaduzzaman Kohinoor of the Bangladesh Olympic Association – invited sports journalists from print and digital media to come and learn about the plans that the Bangladesh Squash Federation are putting in place for the future.

“Most of the national players come from ball boys and markers with hardly any education and very humble backgrounds,” said Bangladesh Squash Federation General Secretary Quamrul Islam.

“Recently, the performance of the national team has gone down and ultimately lost to Nepal and Sri Lanka in last South Asian Games. Of late, the BSRF has set ten goals.”

Regain a medal at the 2023 South Asian Games

Establish a women’s national team

Hold a minimum of 5-7 tournaments including National Championships each year

Organise 1-2 international tournaments

Produce 10-15 coaches and referees

3-5 of those coaches and referees aim to be recognised by the Asian Squash Federation (ASF)

Make squash visible in society

Promote the playing of squash in different areas

Make the BSRF a proactive and vibrant federation

Pursue the implementation of the NSC Complex

Islam said: “In order to achieve these goals, the BSRF has started working under a ‘Five-Year Perspective Plan’ which will be in place between 2021-2025.

“Currently, Bangladesh has no certified coaches. Thus, the BSRF has also made a coaching development concept to produce more coaches as well ensuring that a few of them become certified by the Asian Squash Federation.”