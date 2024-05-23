Barbados Squash Association seeks Head Coach

The Barbados Squash Association Inc. (BSA) is seeking to recruit a Certified Level 3 or higher Squash Coach to lead the development of Squash in Barbados, for a minimum contract period of three (3) months with the possibility of being extended for a longer period.

This is a unique and exciting opportunity for an individual with a passion for the game of Squash and the required attributes and skill sets to work in a dynamic environment with a goal of growing the profile of the sport on the island and making it more accessible to the public.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with, and formulate programmes for BSA’s Senior level players, including Elite athletes at the national level. They will also work with local coaches to enhance the quality of the coaching delivered to athletes on the island.

Candidate Qualifications: Occupational Specific

Level 3 or higher coaching certification recognized by WSF (or recognized equivalent).

Previous experience in a Head Coach or Assistant Coach position would be a distinct

advantage.

Candidate Qualifications: Personal and Professional

Knowledge of effective coaching techniques and best practices.

Ability to plan, and passionately deliver, manage, monitor, evaluate and implement successful player programmes at all levels.

Strong management and leadership qualities with excellent interpersonal and organizational skills.

An energetic commitment to, and enthusiasm for, the sport of squash.

A consultative and collaborative working style.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective work relationships with coaches, players and parents.

Experience in fostering the growth of Squash participation within a community

Key Tasks

Work closely with the Barbados Squash Association Inc. (BSA) to ensure the growth of the sport on the island and making it more accessible to the public.

Assist in raising the profile of squash in Barbados and implementing a national drive to attract new players, paying particular attention to Juniors.

Assist the BSA in developing revenue generating strategies and fundraising activities to support the development of squash and additional playing facilities on the island.

Set development standards for playing, competing, and winning at all levels of squash.

Deliver high quality coaching, practice, fitness, and competition programmes to all senior national team level players.

Provide oversight and guidance to the National Junior Coach who is tasked with coaching the junior national team.

Assist with the development of a National Coaching augmentation programme that leads to an enhanced level of quality squash related coaching delivered to athletes on the island.

Assist with the selection, organizing and coaching of National Squash Teams (Senior & Veterans).

Work with the BSA to create and manage partnerships with international schools and organizations that benefit the Association and its members.

Assist with the development of a strategic five (5) year plan for the development of squash in Barbados.

The appointment will be based in Barbados and the successful applicant must be willing to travel internationally as required in support of the various National Teams.

Applications with a full curriculum vitae should be emailed to: The Secretary, Barbados Squash Association Inc., at squashbarbados@olympic.org.bb with “Squash Head Coach” as the subject heading, no later than 12:00 midnight AST on Sunday May 26, 2024.