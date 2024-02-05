Be a key part of squash’s future at Squash Summit 2024

In June, leaders in squash from around the world will gather in Birmingham, UK, for Squash Summit 2024, a two-day networking event covering a range of topics from grassroots participation to LA28.

Guest speakers at the event, which will run 3-4 June to coincide with the British Open, include WSF President Zena Wooldridge, PSA CEO Alex Gough, US Squash President and CEO Kevin Klipstein, and eight-time World Champion Nicol David.

Though Squash Summit 2024 will cover a range of topics, the three core themes are:

Squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games; Rallying behind it.

Grass Roots and Community Engagement; working from the ground up.

Disrupting the Model; Innovation and how we grow the sport.

Included in a ticket for Squash Summit 2024:

Two days of networking with a diverse range of industry leaders and changemakers.

The opportunity to be part of the strategic conversations on squash that have regional, national, and international relevance.

Hear about the latest developments and innovations in squash.

Breakout rooms for action-based discussion.

Tickets included to attend the British Open Squash Championships on both days.

Lunch included on both days.

Tickets for Squash Summit will be released later this month, with more updates to follow.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV