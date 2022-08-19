BETARD WSF World Masters: Draws and seedings announced

The draws for the BETARD WSF World Masters Championships 2022 have officially been made ahead of this year’s championship at the world’s biggest squash club, Hasta La Vista, in Poland.

There are 21 different categories being contested (Men 35+, Women 35+, Men 40+, Women 40+, Men 45+, Women 45+, Men 50+, Women 50+, Men 55+, Women 55+, Men 60+, Women 60+, Men 65+, Women 65+, Women 65+ & 70+, Men 70+, Men 75+, Women 75+, Men 80+) as masters players from all over the world head to Wrocław for a seven-day celebration of squash.

Play begins at Hasta La Vista on Sunday 21 August at 10:30 local time with three matches in the Men 35+ category, alongside Czech 5/8 seed Eva Fertekova taking on Ireland’s 5/8 seed Siobhan Parker in the Women 35+ category on the spectacular all-glass court.

About the tournament

The tournament begins at 10:30 on Sunday 21 August and concludes on Saturday 27 August

Located in Wrocław, the fourth largest city in Poland, Hasta La Vista boasts 32 squash courts and a glass court that allows up to 500 spectators, making it the world’s largest squash club!

Hasta La Vista squash club was built in 2012 and originally contained nine courts, before being expanded to the 33 currently on offer.

Since opening, Hasta La Vista has hosted a number of major squash tournaments, including the 2013 World Junior Championships, the 2017 European Masters Individual Championships, the 2017 World Games and the 2018 European Team Championships.

Click here for the seedings, draw and schedule

List of top seeds

Men 35+ Piedro Schweertman

Women 35+ Nicolette Fernandes

Men 40+ Ivan Flores Vela

Women 40+ Natalie Lawrence

Men 45+ Christian Drakenberg

Women 45+ Samantha Herbert

Men 50+ Derek Ryan

Women 50+ Karen Meakins

Men 55+ Fredrik Johnson

Women 55+ Rose Bamber

Men 60+ Willie Hosey

Women 60+ Mandy Akin

Men 65+ Pierr Roodt

Women 65+ & 70+ Karen Hume

Men 70+ John Macrury

Men 75+ Brian Cook

Women 75+ Ann Manley

Men 80+ Adrian Wright