BETARD WSF World Masters: Go behind the scenes at Hasta La Vista, the world’s biggest squash club!

In a little over two months, the BETARD WSF World Masters Championships 2022 will get underway at one of squash’s most unique clubs: Hasta La Vista, in beautiful Wrocław.

In a behind-the-scenes look at Hasta La Vista, we’ll be exploring what makes the club so special and how you can play here when the club hosts the BETARD WSF World Masters Championships 21-27 August.

Here’s everything you need to know about the club.

At a glance

Located in Wrocław, the fourth largest city in Poland, Hasta La Vista boasts 33 squash courts and a glass court that allows up to 500 spectators, making it the world’s largest squash club!

History

Hasta La Vista squash club was built in 2012 and originally contained nine courts, before being expanded to the 33 currently on offer.

Since opening, Hasta La Vista has hosted a number of major squash tournaments, including the 2013 World Junior Championships, the 2017 European Masters Individual Championships, the 2017 World Games and the 2018 European Team Championships.

Location and access

Hasta La Vista is located near the centre of Wrocław and is easily accessible by public transport or by car. The club has parking facilities available.

A shuttle bus service will be provided to connect a number of nearby hotels to the venue. The service will pick up from the following hotels: Hotel Ibis Centrum and Novotel Wrocław Centrum (combined stop), Q Hotel Plus Wrocław, IBIS Styles, Scandic Wrocław. All shuttle buses must be booked in advance when entering the tournament.

Click here for a Google Maps pin for Hasta La Vista.

As of 28 March, there is no obligation to undergo quarantine on arrival in Poland. There is also no longer a requirement to demonstrate your vaccination status on arrival and a pre-departure test is not required for travellers

Stay

The are a number of excellent hotels catering to all budgets around Hasta La Vista, some of which offer shuttle buses and discounts for players.

Click here for a list of nearby hotels, including which ones that offer discount rates and shuttle services.

Facilities

The 33 courts of Hasta La Vista are excellently maintained, have air conditioning and heating, are certified CourtTech and CourtWall products, and are perfectly lit thanks to the powerful LED lighting system. There are also backrooms for players, referees and officials and the capacity for 500 spectators to take in the action around the glass court.

Away from the courts, Hasta La Vista has a spacious lobby, a 1200m2 gym, three fitness halls, 11 badminton courts, a table tennis area, physios, a spa and an indoor playground for children.

Dining

The newly opened CORTADO restaurant is located by the main entrance and serves delicious hot and cold food 08:00-22:00 Monday-Saturday and 09:00-19:00 on Sundays.

Sights

The historic city of Wrocław has plenty of attractions for anyone wishes to explore. The most popular sights include Wrocław Old Town, the 3.9 hectare Market Square, Cathedral Island, the 13th Century Wrocław Cathedral and the Royal Palace.

Entry

The BETARD WSF World Masters Championships 2022 are held biennially and divided into ten categories: Over 35, Over 40, Over 45, Over 50, Over 55, Over 60, Over 65, Over 70, Over 75 and Over 80.

Entry for the tournament is still open. Click here to enter squash’s biggest tournament.

More information

For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website or download the tournament information pack in English and in Polish.

Click here to learn more about the tournament title sponsor, BETARD.

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news by following the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash), Facebook and Instagram, or by subscribing to the WSF Newsletter.

