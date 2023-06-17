Breaking: Egypt come from behind to win Squash World Cup

Egypt have been crowned the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Champions after coming from behind to beat Malaysia in front of a capacity crowd in Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall.

The SDAT WSF Squash World Cup, which had not been played since 2011, was brought back this year with a number of exciting changes, including gender-balanced teams of two men and two women, scoring games to seven, and sudden death tiebreaks when scores are 6-6.

Egypt’s title defence got off to the worst possible start when Malaysia’s second string woman Xin Ying Yee – who lost 3-2 to Kenzy Ayman in the Pool Stage – gave her team a 1-0 lead with a 3-0 win over Ayman, with the 19-year-old saving four game balls and converting her own match ball in the third game.

World No.21 Aly About Eleinen restored parity for the top seeds with a battling 3-0 win over World No.134 Darren Pragasam in the men’s first string match, meaning that if Fayrouz Aboelkheir could avenge her Pool Stage defeat to Aira Azman, Egypt would have an unassailable lead due to points being won by first string players being worth double.

To the delight of the Egyptian team, Aboelkheir was calmness personified, playing more of the clinical squash that saw her shock Satomi Watanabe in the semi final to take a 2-0 lead against Aira Azman.

The Malaysian came back brilliantly in the third game, saving World Cup ball to keep Malaysia in the contest with a 7-6 win.

The 17-year-old came close to the unthinkable in the fourth game, when she saved five World Cup balls to force another sudden death tiebreak, but could not hold on, with Aboelkheir sinking to her knees as a stroke decision in her favour meant that she and her teammates would put their names alongside 2011 winners and squash royalty Raneem El Welily, Ramy Ashour, Karim Darwish and Mohamed ElShorbagy.

Reaction to follow

Result: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup Final

[1] Egypt 2-1 [4] Malaysia

Kenzy Ayman lost to Xin Ying Yee 0-3: 4-7, 5-7, 6-7 (17m)

Aly Abou Eleinen beat Darren Pragasam 3-0: 7-3, 7-6, 7-4 (26m)

Fayrouz Aboelkheir beat Aira Azman 3-1: 7-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 (25m)

Karim El Hammamy v Sai Hung Ong – match withdrawn

Result: 5-6 Playoff

[5] Australia 2-1 [8] Colombia

Alex Haydon lost to Catalina Pelaez 2-3: 7-5, 5-7, 5-7, 7-2, 4-7 (29m)

Joseph White beat Felipe Tovar 3-0: 7-2, 7-3, 7-6 (19m)

Jessica Turnbull beat Laura Tovar 3-1: 3-7, 7-1, 7-6, 7-3 (22m)

Nicholas Calvert v Alfonso Marroquin – match withdrawn

Result: 7-8 Playoff

[7] South Africa beat [6] Hong Kong, China

Hayley Ward beat Toby Tse 3-1: 7-6, 7-4, 4-7, 7-5 (29m)

Dewald van Niekerk beat Andes Ling 3-0: 7-2, 7-5, 7-3 (25m)

Lizelle Muller lost to Heylie Fung 0-3: 3-7, 6-7, 4-7 (20m)

Jean-Pierre Brits beat Chung Yat Long 3-1: 4-7, 7-4, 7-5, 7-3 (23m)

Final Standings: 2023 SDAT WSF Squash World Cup

1 – Egypt

2 – Malaysia

3 – India

3 – Japan

5 – Australia

6 – Colombia

7 – South Africa

8 – Hong Kong, China