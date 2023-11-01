Olivia Fiechter and Diego Elias win Pan American Games golds

USA’s Olivia Fiechter launched a memorable fightback as she came back from two games down to stun top seed and defending champion Amanda Sobhy to win gold at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, while Peru’s Diego Elias overcame spirited rival Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia to win the men’s event for the second time in a row.

US No.1 Sobhy – who was looking to become the first ever squash player to win three consecutive Pan American titles – made a rapid start to the contest, racing away to a 2-0 lead as she attacked well and found her marks at the back.

Fiechter, playing in the singles championship for the first time, responded in game three with an 11-6 win, pushing on well after seeing her 8-1 lead reduced to 8-6.

The World No.9 continued her fightback in the fourth game, levelling the tie with a well-deserved 11-5 win to force a fifth game that minutes earlier had seemed unlikely.

Sobhy, who made far too many errors in games three and four, continued to struggle early on in the decider, with Fiechter taking the first three points as the No.2 seed sensed an upset.

The top seed attempted to go on the attack to reclaim the momentum but found her usually potent accuracy lacking, hitting the tin far too often as Fiechter held her nerve to complete an unlikely victory with another 11-6 win to close out.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Women’s Singles Final

[2] Olivia Fiechter (USA) bt [1] Amanda Sobhy [1] 3-2: 4-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6

In the men’s final, Peruvian No.1 seed Elias defended his 2019 Pan American Games title with a dominant display against two-time champion Rodriguez.

Today’s final, the third in a row contested by the pair, started well for Elias, with the World No.2 taking the opening game 11-4.

Rodriguez, playing in his fourth Pan American singles final, struck back well in the second with an 11-7 win.

Elias, who earlier had watched on as Sobhy allowed a seemingly comfortable lead to slip, was in no mood for a comeback from the Colombian and quickly restored his advantage as he took the third game 11-5.

Rodriguez had begin to show signs of fatigue against Elias at the end of game three and the Peruvian took full advantage in game four, powering on to wrap up the contest in four games with a comprehensive 11-4 victory.

Result: Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Men’s Singles Final

[1] Diego Elias (PER) bt [2] Miguel Rodriguez (COL) 3-1: 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-4

Attention now turns to the doubles competitions, which begin tomorrow, 02 November.

