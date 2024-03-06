Cairo to host free World Squash Coaching course for women

Next month, Cairo’s Black Ball Sporting Club will host a subsidised women-only World Squash Coaching course.

The course, which will be led by World Squash Tutor Ashraf Hanafi and World Squash Level 2 Coach and Level 1 Tutor Trainee Omneya Abdel Kawy, and funded by the PSA Foundation, will see 20 women complete the World Squash Coaching Level One, the first of three World Squash Coaching qualifications.

Sarah Fitz-Gerald, chair of the WSF Coaching Commission, said: “It’s fantastic to see another free coaching course for women being delivered after last year’s successful free course in Malaysia.

“Courses such as these are a key part of our strategy to achieve gender equality in squash by increasing the number of opportunities, and we’re looking forward to offering even more in the future.

“My thanks to our hosts Black Ball Sporting Club and the Egyptian Squash Federation, our coaching tutors, and the PSA Foundation for their close collaboration in delivering this course.

“Good luck to all the women who will be beginning their coaching journey!”

Find out more about squash coaching at worldsquash.org.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV