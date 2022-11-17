Camille Serme to return for WSF Women’s World Team Championship

For former World No.2 Camille Serme, leaving squash on a low note was never an option.

The 33-year-old French legend, who led France to their first ever European Team Championship title in 2019, has been absent from top-class squash since suffering a brutal Achilles injury in the semi-finals of the 2021 Egyptian Open, over a year ago.

After previous false dawns, the 12-time French Nationals champion is finally ready to make her official comeback, with France recalling all four members of the European Championship winning team.

Serme sat down with WSF media this week to discuss her comeback, what it means to represent France, why she loves the World Team Championship, and the parallels with her France teammate Coline Aumard’s return.

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties. This year’s championship will take place in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt from 10-16 December.

