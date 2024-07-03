Category start dates announced for WSF World Masters Squash Championships

The start dates per age category have been announced for the upcoming WSF World Masters Squash Championships, which are taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands between 15-22 August 2024.

This year’s championships are set to break the record for the number of entries, with over 1,000 players registered for the flagship masters event.

This year’s event includes 19 age categories, with the start dates for each confirmed as the following:

15 August 2024

Men’s 35+

Men’s 40+

Men’s 45+

Men’s 50+

Men’s 55+

Men’s 60+

Men’s 65+

__________

16 August 2024

Women’s 40+

Women’s 50+

Women’s 55+

Women’s 60+

Men’s 70+

__________

17 August 2024

Women’s 35+

Women’s 45+

Women’s 65+

Women’s 70+

Women’s 75+

Men’s 75+

Men’s 80+

__________

Seedings and draws for the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships will be announced in due course.

Find out more about the 2024 World Masters at wsfworldmasters2024.nl

This year’s World Masters also sees the return of the Masters Nations Cup, a popular team event that runs within the main competition. Find out more about the Masters Nations Cup here.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV