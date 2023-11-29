Chair of Masters Commission Irwin and top referee Sinclair honoured at Squash Australia Awards

Chair of the WSF Masters Commission Garry Irwin and top referee Chris Sinclair have been honoured at the Squash Australia Annual Awards, which were held in Brisbane on Saturday.

Sinclair, who has been an international referee since 1987, served on the WSF Refereeing Committee, and refereed at major WSF championships, PSA World Tour events and at six Commonwealth Games, was inducted into the Squash Australia Hall of Fame in recognition of her service to the game.

Irwin, meanwhile, who chairs the WSF Masters Commission, was recognised with the Distinguished Service Award.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sinclair said: “My achievements in squash have all been in refereeing, so I didn’t for a minute think it was going to catapult me into the Hall of Fame, I’m very grateful.

“For me, I just enjoy the sport, I don’t care what I do, whether I do administration or run a junior event, I just enjoy the sport at all levels.

“Referees are a small but important part of the sport, so it’s lovely to be recognised. It’s not just important for me, but for all referees to feel they are celebrated and important. I was just surprised to be inducted, for a referee to be included is just so surprising and wonderful. I’m very thankful to my husband for his support.

“A highlight of my career was watching squash players I knew walk into the opening ceremony of the first Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. I’ll be looking forward to sitting in my lounge chair and watching them walk into LA.”

Congratulating the award recipients, Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue said: “On behalf of the Board, a big congratulations to all recipients of the 2023 Squash Australia Awards, and our newest inductee to the Hall of Fame, Chris Sinclair.

“This night is always a fantastic occasion to celebrate everything that is good about squash and recognise the people who are taking our game forward both on and off the court.

“There’s no doubt that the squash community is standing a little prouder since the sport was named in the LA28 Olympic programme and we now have a great opportunity to launch into 2024 and beyond.”

