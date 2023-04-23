Check out some of the best books about squash for UNESCO World Book Day

It’s UNESCO World Book Day today (23 April) and to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite books about squash!

Barrington Jonah: The Book of Jonah

Newly republished, The Book of Jonah, Barrington’s first autobiography, details the legendary Barrington’s thoughts on his rise to the pinnacle of the game.

Barrington Jonah: Murder in the Squash Court: the Only Way to Win

Barrington’s second, Murder in the Squash Court remains one of squash’s best-loved books. Regarded as an essential guide for any squash player with aspirations of reaching the summit, Murder in the Squash Court reveals how ‘Mr. Squash’ utilised mental fortitude over opponents’ superior natural technique.

Rod Gilmour: Trading Secrets: Squash Greats Recall Their Toughest Duels

Squash journalist Rod Gilmour speaks to a number of the very best in a series of candid conversations about the game.

Gilmour, Rod and Thatcher, Alan: Jahangir Khan 555: The Untold Story Behind Squash’s Invincible Champion And Sport’s Greatest Unbeaten Run,

Rod Gilmour and Alan Thatcher investigate Jahangir Khan’s spectacular career, including how he won the World Open as a 17-year-old, as well as 10 consecutive British Open titles and 555 consecutive matches.

Khan,Jahangir: Advanced Squash

Jahangir Khan in his own words. Khan’s Advanced Squash contains tips and guides for players at every level on techniques and tactics to improve their game that remain true to this day.

Marshall, Peter: Shattered: A Champion’s Fight Against A Mystery Illness

England’s Peter Marshall was much fancied to reach World No.1 after a strong performance against the legendary Jansher Khan in the 1995 British Open final. However, just as he was approaching his prime, Marshall was struck down by a debilitating illness. In his own words, Marshall explores his fight against chronic fatigue syndrome and his choice between quitting the sport for a significant insurance payoff, or forfeiting the money to try and return.

Laura Massaro: ALL IN: Becoming World Champion,

Laura Massaro, a former World No.1, World Champion, and Commonwealth Games double silver medallist discusses the mental and physical battles she had to overcome and the cost of her achievements.

Matthew, Nick: Sweating Blood: My Life In Squash

Obsessive compulsive disorder, personal highs and lows, and rivalry with fellow Yorkshire and England player James Willstrop are all under the microscope in former World No.1, three-time World Champion and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nick Matthew’s autobiography.

Slotemaker de Bruine, Barbara: The Golden Age of Australian Women’s Squash

The Golden Age of Australian Women’s Squash, which was published one year ago this month, explores some of the incredible performances of Australia’s top female players over the course of five decades, revisiting some of Squash Australia’s biggest stories, as well as telling a new audience about some of the lesser-known tales in the sport’s rich history.

Toorpakai, Maria and Holstein, Katherine: A Different Kind of Daughter: The Girl Who Hid From the Taliban in Plain Sight,

Maria Toorpakai’s incredible story of disguising herself as a boy for 16 years and risking death at the hands of the Taliban to play squash is one of our sport’s most powerful reads.

Willstrop, James: Shot and a Ghost: A year in the brutal world of professional squash

Besides winning multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals and being a former World No.1, James Willstrop is also an actor and author! In his first book, Willstrop addresses his difficult relationship with Nick Matthew, the pressures of being a professional player, and how he overcame perceptions of being ‘too nice’ to make a career in professional sport.