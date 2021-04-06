Children Worldwide Join in Workout with Coll & Gilis for International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

To celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the PSA Foundation brought together the children from the outreach programmes they support across the world for a workout and Q&A with New Zealand’s Paul Coll and Belgium’s Nele Gilis.

Translated into Arabic, Spanish, English and Portuguese for all the children taking part, for the first time they were able to meet pro squash players and likeminded children from other initiatives across the globe.

<iframe width=”853″ height=”480″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/2hVm2RcDcLY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The children had many questions for Paul and Nele and were given a chance to ask them anything they wanted to at the end of their workout session.

Squash has the ability to change lives for the better for children across the globe. While we might not all speak the same language, the court and the principles and values gained from the sport translates the same for everyone. The programmes we, as a sport, support shows great solidarity around the sport’s ability to change lives for the better across the globe.