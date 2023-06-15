Chinappa and Ghosal launch India fightback as Squash World Cup semi finals confirmed

Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal launched a thrilling fightback for SDAT WSF Squash World Cup hosts India as they set up a semi final with Malaysia after a 3-1 win over Japan, who will now face top seeds Egypt in the other semi final.

On the final day of the Squash World Cup Pool Stage, India and Japan went head to head for the top spot in Pool B at Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall.

The No.2 seeds made the worst possible start in front of their home fans when Chennai-born Abhay Singh lost in three games to Tomotaka Endo.

Fortunately for her team, former World No.10 Joshna Chinappa was on hand to perform an incredible rescue act in the second match against Satomi Watanabe, the highest-ranked player at this year’s event.

The 36-year-old played out a brilliant battle, twice coming from behind to claim a vital 3-2 win.

That win meant that if Saurav Ghosal could hold off Ryunosuke Tsukue, India would be mathematically guaranteed top spot.

To the delight of the capacity crowd, Ghosal held his nerve, winning his match in five games after fighting back from 5-3 down in the fifth game, with Tanvi Khanni mopping up with a routine 3-0 win over Akari Midorikawa.

“It was just emotional winning this match. We all have to back each other up and there will be days where I may not win and the rest of my team will, so today was one of those days when I had to do the job,” Chinappa said afterwards.

That defeat for No.3 seeds Japan means they will face Egypt, who were given a real examination by No.4 seeds Malaysia.

Everything appeared to be going to plan for the pre-tournament favourites when Karim El Hammamy strolled to victory against Sai Hung Ong, only for World No.55 Aira Azman to throw a spanner in the works with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over World No.33 Fayrouz Aboelkheir.

Aly Abou Eleinen got Egypt back on track with a brutal 7-1, 7-0, 7-1 win against Darren Pragasam, before Kenzy Ayman was pushed to the brink in a 3-2 win against Xin Ying Yee.

Today also saw first tournament wins for No.5 seeds Australia and No.7 seeds South Africa, who finished third in Pool A and Pool B, respectively.

South Africa, who completed a minor seeding upset when wins for Jean-Pierre Brits, Dewald van Niekerk and Hayley Ward helped them to a 3-1 victory over No.6 seeds Hong Kong, China, will play No.8 seeds Colombia in the first playoff round tomorrow.

Australia, meanwhile, play Hong Kong, China in the playoff after Nicholas Calvert, Jessica Turnbull, Joseph White and Alex Haydon earned them a clean sweep over Colombia.

The SDAT WSF Squash World Cup semi finals take place tomorrow, 16 June, at 15:30 (GMT+5:30) and 18:00, following the playoff ties which take place at 10:30 and 13:00.

Watch action from the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup live on the Olympic Channel, worldsquash.tv and JioCinema.

Results: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – Pool A

[1] Egypt 3-1 [3] Malaysia

Karim El Hammamy beat Sai Hung Ong 3-0: 7-1, 7-3, 7-0 (15m)

Fayrouz Aboelkheir lost to Aira Azman 2-3: 5-7, 7-5, 3-7, 7-2, 3-7 (31m)

Aly Abou Eleinen beat Darren Pragasam 3-0: 7-1, 7-0, 7-1 (16m)

Kenzy Ayman beat Xin Ying Yee 3-2: 5-7, 7-4, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5 (26m)

[5] Australia 4-0 [8] Colombia

Nicholas Calvert beat Alfonso Marroquin 3-1: 7-4, 7-3, 5-7, 7-2 (28m)

Jessica Turnbull beat Laura Tovar 3-2: 7-6, 4-7, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (33m)

Joseph White beat Felipe Tovar 3-1: 6-7, 7-3, 7-1, 7-0 (25m)

Alex Haydon beat Catalina Pelaez 3-2: 6-7, 7-6, 7-4, 6-7, 7-6 (30m)

Results: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – Pool B

[2] India 3-1 Japan [3]

Abhay Singh lost to Tomotaka Endo 0-3: 6-7, 6-7, 2-7 (21m)

Joshna Chinappa beat Satomi Watanabe 3-2: 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5 (32m)

Saurav Ghosal beat Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-2: 7-6, 6-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5 (50m)

Tanvi Khanna beat Akari Midorikawa 3-0: 7-4, 7-1, 7-1 (14m)

[7] South Africa 3-1 Hong Kong, China [6]

Jean-Pierre Brits beat Chung Yat Long 3-1 7-1, 6-7, 7-3, 7-6 (36m)

Lizelle Muller lost to Heylie Fung 1-3: 4-7, 7-6, 6-7, 5-7 (31m)

Dewald van Niekerk beat Andes Ling 3-0: 7-5, 7-2, 7-6 (24m)

Hayley Ward beat Toby Tse 3-0 7-4, 7-4, 7-3 (14m)

Schedule: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – Semi Finals: To be played 16 June

15:30 [1] Egypt v [3] Japan

18:00 [2] India v [4] Malaysia

Schedule: SDAT WSF Squash World Cup – Playoffs: To be played 16 June

10:30 [5] Australia v [6] Hong Kong, China

13:00 [7] South Africa v [8] Colombia