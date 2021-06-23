Chris Robertson appointed as Talent and Performance Strategic Lead at England Squash

England Squash has announced the appointment of Chris Robertson as Talent and Performance Strategic Lead.

Robertson, a former Head of Player Development at England Squash, is one of the most respected and experienced coaches in the sport, leading England to podium success from 2011 to 2017 including Gold at the 2013 Men’s World Team Championships and nine medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

In his new role, Robertson will work alongside National Coach David Campion to lead the strategic direction of England Squash’s performance team and the development of the talent pathway to achieve success on the European and world stage.

‘’It feels great to be back working with England Squash,” said Robertson.

“I’m excited for the future of the talent and performance department and what it can achieve. I will use what knowledge and experience I have to help shape and develop the programme towards sustainable and aspirational success at all levels of the pathway.’’

Robertson, a former Wales National Coach, joined England Squash in 2011 where he played a pivotal role in the evolution of the performance pathway and led England to outstanding medal success. He also played a key role in supporting some of England’s finest players, including three-time world champion Nick Matthew, two-time British Open champion Laura Massaro and former world no.1 James Willstrop.

In 2017, Robertson left England Squash to head up coaching in Hong Kong which coincided with a period of considerable success for their national team including Bronze at the 2017 Men’s World Team Championships – their highest ever finishing position.

England Squash CEO Mark Williams said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Chris back as Talent and Performance Strategic Lead. Over the years, we have seen first-hand the significant impact he can have on a performance programme through his experience in the sport and the quality of his leadership.

“Chris brings a vast amount of knowledge, ideas and a fresh perspective to this pivotal role, and has all the attributes necessary to take us forward, particularly as we prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.

“I look forward to working with Chris to maintain our competitive edge and create a stronger, more sustainable high performance programme that will continue to deliver success.”

Robertson’s coaching methods and philosophy build on his experiences as a world-class player in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His career highlights included reaching a career-high world no.2 in 1991 and finishing runner-up to the legendary Jansher Khan in the 1992 British Open.