Clean Sport Education Webinars to be held 09 November

Squash players are known as some of the fittest athletes on the planet, with the fast-paced action delighting crowds around the world.

However, that action can only be enjoyed when there is a level playing field.

On 09 November, the World Squash Federation (WSF) is partnering with the International Testing Agency (ITA) to deliver a Clean Sport Education Webinar.

Topics will include education on anti-doping and best Clean Sport Practices, the importance of supporting athletes to compete and stay clean, and the roles and responsibilities of national federations.

To accommodate attendees from around the world, there will be two webinars containing the same content – the schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 09 November 2023, 09:00 – 10:00 CET: Click here to sign up.

Thursday, 09 November 2023 15:00-16:00 CET: Click here to sign up.

If you have any questions or need help for registering, please contact admin@worldsquash.org

