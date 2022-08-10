Colombia Star at 2022 Pan American Junior Squash Championships

Colombia picked up three gold medals at the recently-concluded 2022 Pan American Junior Squash Championships which took place between July 31 – August 6 in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

This year’s edition of the championships ended a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with under 19 athletes being given the opportunity to battle for medals for the first time since the 2019 event in Toronto, Canada.

Colombia were victorious in both the individual events, with Juan Torres beating Javier Romo of Ecuador to the men’s gold medal, while Maria Ramirez took out USA’s Caroline Eielson to prevail in the women’s final.

Torres captured a second gold medal when he teamed up with Juan Irisarri to take gold in the men’s doubles, while Ecuador took the honours in the women’s doubles.

Romo went one better than his individual silver as he claimed gold in the mixed doubles, together with compatriot Ariana Alava. Meanwhile, the team’s event was dominated by USA, who won both the men’s and women’s event.

The fair play award went to USA’s Hollis Robertson and Bolivia’s own Andrea Fuertes.

Colombia ended up top of the medals table with a trio of gold medals, alongside three silvers and a bronze. Meanwhile, USA had three silvers and three bronze medals to go with their two golds, while Ecuador also took two gold medals, alongside a silver medal and four bronzes.