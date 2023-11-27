Colombia’s Martin Knight nominated for best coach at the Pan American Games

Martin Knight, head coach at Federación Colombiana de Squash, has been nominated for the best coach award at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

New Zealander Knight, who has coached the Colombian national side for the last six years, helped the squad to a best ever finish at this month’s Pan American Games, with Colombia claiming a total of six medals (3x gold, 1 x silver, 2x bronze) in Chile.

Reacting to news of the nomination, Knight said: “It’s a massive honour to be nominated for this award and reflects just how special our results at the Pan American Games were for Colombia.

“Throughout the Games, everything really just came together; we have a great mix of experience and youth and I think bringing together that balance helped us achieve this historical result.

“I feel lucky and privileged to be part of such a great team and to have incredible support from both the Olympic committee the rest of the federation. I hope we can continue to strive for more.”

WSF CEO William Louis-Marie congratulated Knight and Colombia for the nomination, adding: “Martin’s remarkable achievement in the Pan Am Games is also the result of the strong commitment by the federation of Colombia, which has constantly invested in the development of the sport, both on the female and male side, to now reap the rewards.

“Martin is the winning piece that makes Colombia a very successful country in the world of squash.”

To vote for Knight, head to panamsports.org/vote (voting closes on December 5). A vote must be cast in all categories to be valid.

The winners will be announced during the live ceremony and celebration of the Panam Sports Awards on December 9 in Miami, United States.

