Commonwealth Games Doubles: Mixed competition continues, men’s and women’s events begin

After the excitement of yesterday’s singles finals, there’s plenty more squash action to look forward to in the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre as the mixed doubles resumes, while the men’s and women’s events begin.

There’s no time for England’s Georgina Kennedy to celebrate last night’s singles gold, with the 25-year-old thrust straight into the action with two matches. Kennedy and Patrick Rooney start the day’s play on the show court at 12:00 (GMT+1) when they play Maltese siblings Lijana Sultana and Kijan Sultana in the mixed doubles, before they take on Kennedy then moves to court one at 19:15, where she and Lucy Turmel play Australia’s Alex Haydon and Jess Turnbull in the mixed doubles.

All but one of Kennedy’s fellow finalists are also involved today, with Paul Coll, Joelle King, Saurav Ghosal, Joel Makin and Hollie Naughton all involved.

Ghosal won a silver medal 2018 alongside Dipika Pallikal Karthik – who is married to Indian international cricketer Dinesh Karthik – and will be hoping that they can recreate the form that saw them win the mixed doubles title at this year’s WSF World Doubles Championship, while Pallikal Karthik also recreates her 2018 women’s doubles silver-medal-winning partnership with Joshna Chinappa.

In the mixed doubles, defending champions Cameron Pilley and Donna Lobban of Australia resume their campaign and will play India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Joshna Chinappa on the show court at 13:30.

In the men’s event, Australia’s Zac Alexander, who won a men’s gold in 2018 alongside David Palmer, teams up with Ryan Cuskelly, while defending women’s champion Joelle King will look to bounce back from last night’s defeat in the singles bronze medal match as she and Amanda Landers-Murphy join forces once again for New Zealand.

Elsewhere, Cayman Island duo of Cameron Stafford and 50-year-old Marlene West, who shocked Canada’s 9/16 seeds David Baillargeon and Nicole Bunyan yesterday, face a tough task today against Scotland’s 3/4 seeds and 2022 World Doubles Championship bronze medallists Greg Lobban and Lisa Aitken.

Stats kindly provided by Squash Info.

