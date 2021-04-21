Competitive SQUASH 57 to Return in August

Competitive SQUASH 57 in the United Kingdom will return in August, 2021 when the British SQUASH 57 Nationals Challenger event – the opening tournament on the 2021 HEAD UK SQUASH 57 Series – takes place on August 7 at the Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

The one-day event will act as a warm up ahead of the The British SQUASH 57 Racketball Nationals at Edgbaston Priory Club between August 21-22.

There will be six events in total on the HEAD UK SQUASH 57 series, with further events planned at the Devon and Exeter Squash Club in September, the Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club in October as well as the Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club later that month, while the Nottingham Squash Rackets Club will hold the Series Finals in December, where both the National Doubles and East Midlands Singles events will take place.

For more information, head here.

2021 HEAD UK SQUASH 57 Series: August 2021 – December 2021

British SQUASH 57 Nationals Challenger Event: August 7 at Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

The British SQUASH 57 Nationals: August 21-22 at Edgbaston Priory Club

South West SQUASH 57 Open: September 18 at Devon and Exeter Squash Club in September

Bluebell Wood British SQUASH 57 Open: October 16-17 at Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club

South of England SQUASH 57 Open: October 30 at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club

UK SQUASH 57 Series Finals and National Doubles: December 4 at Nottingham Squash Rackets Club