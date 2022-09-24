Cornett and Vargas to represent players on the FPS Athletes’ Commission 

Canada’s Cornett and Colombia’s Andres Vargas have been selected to represent players on the newly established Federacion Panamericana de Squash (FPS) Athletes’ Commission.

The FPS described the importance of the commission as follows: “The commission’s goal is to serve squash athletes through the Americas and provide a forum where their voices can be heard without reservations. The Commission is determined to bring our sport to the next level in the Americas. A survey was sent to all athletes that participated in the 2022 Pan-American Senior Championships for the Commission to obtain a better understanding of what areas might benefit by the Commission’s voice at the FPS level.”

Former Canada No.1 Cornett, who won eight Pan Am Games medals and reached a highest world ranking of 23, and Colombia’s four-time national champion Alves, will serve as player representatives for four years.

Speaking to the WSF after being selected, Cornett said: “I’m happy to be involved in the beginnings of the FPS Athletes’ Commission. The squash players of la Federación Panamericana de Squash have already provided valuable feedback, and myself and my colleague Andres Vargas will work to implement ideas. Thank you to Secretary General Lolly Gillen and the whole FPS Board for assisting with the creation of this Commission and their continued commitment to our athletes and sport!”

FPS Athletes’ Commission Mission Statement

Value Statement– The Athletes’ Commission is an elected body that upholds the values and principles of the Olympic Movement through transparency and equality, serving as the link between the FPS and all National Team athletes competing in Pan American Squash Championships or any other Games that are under the jurisdiction of the FPS.

Mission– To ensure the value of all National Team athletes competing in FPS Championships or any other Games that are under the jurisdiction of the FPS, is recognized within the Federación Panamericana de Squash (FPS).

Vision– To be the voice of all athletes that compete in Pan-American Championships or any other Games that are under the jurisdiction of the FPS; by being the forum to develop ideas to bring forward to the FPS.

