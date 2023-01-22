Crouin into final of The World Games Athlete of the Year award

Squash star Victor Crouin is into the final of The World Games Athlete of the Year award after finishing 8th in the first round, from a total of 23 candidates.

The 23-year-old Frenchman deservedly reached the final after enjoying a stellar 2022: At The World Games in Alabama, USA, he upset top seed and compatriot Gregoire Marche to win a gold medal, while he also reached the final of the European Individual Championship and claimed the French No.1 ranking.

On the PSA World Tour, Crouin won his first World Tour title by beating Marwan ElShorbagy to win the Bronze-level French Open, reached a first ever Platinum-level final at the Qatar Classic, and picked up two PSA Challenger Tour titles as he broke into the world’s top 10 ranked players for the first time.

Away from squash, Crouin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University.

The final round of the Athlete of the Year award takes place between January 22-31, with the ten finalists’ vote tallies restarting from zero on January 22.

Members of the public can vote every 24 hours.

