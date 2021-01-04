Nicol David with her eighth World Championship title
Nicol David with her eighth World Championship title
All NewsMajor GamesMalaysiaOther NewsRegional NewsWSFWSF News

David Shortlisted for World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time Poll

January 4, 2021

Malaysia’s eight-time World Champion Nicol David has been shortlisted for the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time poll alongside 23 other candidates representing sports that are included in the World Games programme.

David, 37, spent an unprecedented nine-year period atop the women’s World Rankings between 2006-2015 and secured three World Games gold medals as well as a bronze. The Penangite also lifted two Commonwealth Games gold medals, five Asian Games gold medals and five British Open titles.

David, who won 81 professional titles, retired in 2019, a year after being voted as the greatest female squash player of all time by squash fans in a poll hosted on the PSA World Tour website.

Away from the court, David became the youngest person ever to be awarded the title ‘Dato’’ from the Penang State Government and in 2008 was honoured with the Order of Merit. The highest order of ‘Datuk’ from the Federal Government was conferred to David by HRH The King in 2017

Voting for the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time poll starts at Friday January 8, 2021 at 09:00 CET. Squash fans can vote for David here.

Tags

Related Articles

World Squash Library Founder Andrew Shelley

Former WSF CEO Andrew Shelley Awarded MBE in Queen’s New Year Honours List

December 31, 2020

New Squash Courts to Be Constructed At National Stadium Delhi

December 29, 2020
Simon Rösner of Germany takes on Malaysia Eain Yow Ng at the 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship

German No.1 Simon Rösner Announces Retirement

December 21, 2020

Q&A with New WSF President Zena Wooldridge

December 19, 2020
Back to top button
Close