Draws announced for World Games

The draws and seedings have been announced for the 2022 World Games, which take place 7-17 July with squash beginning on the 13th.

In the men’s draw, following the withdrawal of Peru’s World No.4 Diego Elias, France’s World No.13 Gregoire Marche is the top seed, with Colombia’s former World No. 4 Miguel Rodriguez the second seed, and Germany’s Raphael Kandra and France’s Victor Crouin the 3/4 seeds.

Defending champion Simon Rosner, who retired from the PSA World Tour in 2020, will return to the global stage and faces Hungary’s World No.70 Balázs Farkas on the opening day.

“Last time, in Poland, there was a great atmosphere. It’s so different because there’s all the other sports and a feeling of French community and we can celebrate the medals together. It’s a big event and everyone want to do well,” Marche said.

In the women’s draw, Belgium’s World No.13 Tinne Gilis is top seed, with France’s World No.25 Melissa Alves as No.2 seed, and France’s Coline Aumard and the Czech Republic’s Anna Serme as the 3/4 seeds.

Gilis, who along with Alves in the women’s draw and Marche, Rodriguez and Kandra in the men’s draw will receive a round one bye, said after the draw:

“I can’t wait to play in Birmingham. Missing out on playing at the World Games last time with an injury was very disappointing, but I remember going out and supporting Nele and Team Belgium, and just being so impressed by the atmosphere and the passion of the crowd.

“Representing Belgium is something that’s really special, and I hope I can do my country proud!”

For the home fans, there will be five players to cheer for, with Marina Stefanoni and Haley Mendez representing the U.S.A in the women’s draw and Christopher Gordon, Faraz Khan and Shahjahan Khan taking part in the men’s.