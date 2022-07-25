Draws announced for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The singles draws for the first round of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been made.

While the majority of the game’s biggest names are receiving a bye through to round two, there is still plenty of action to look forward to on day one as 56 players take part in the opening round in Birmingham, England on Friday 29 July.

In the men’s draw, there is an all-Maltese derby between a pair of Commonwealth Games debutants, as 18-year-old Kijan Sultana goes up against 29-year-old Niall Engerer. For the winner, a tough second round prospect looms in the shape of New Zealand’s top seed and World No.2 Paul Coll.

The No.2 seed, Welsh No.1 and Birmingham local Joel Makin, will face the winner of an African derby between Uganda’s Michael Raymond Kawooya – who is appearing in his fourth Commonwealth Games – and Marcus Allen Adela of Seychelles.

In the women’s draw, there are seven matches to look forward to. Perhaps the most eyebrow raising of these is near bottom of the draw, where Anahat Singh of India – who is just 14 years old – goes up against Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With the seeded players entering the fray in round two, top seed Joelle King of New Zealand will face the winner of Leungo Katse of Botswana versus Zulema Chisenga of Zambia.

England No.1 and No.2 seed Sarah-Jane Perry, meanwhile, will play the winner of a an all-Caribbean affair between Jade Pitcairn of the Cayman Islands and Jada Smith-Padmore of Barbados.

This summer’s Commonwealth Games squash competition, which will take place on the stunning court pictured, will feature a total of 178 entries across the singles and doubles competition, equalling the record set at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Click here for more information about squash at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Round One – Men’s Draw

[1] Paul Coll (NZL) v bye

Kijan Sultana (MLT) v Niall Engerer (MLT)

Emyr Evans (WAL) v Luca Reich (IVB)

Madako Suari (PNG) v [9/16] Mohammad Syafiq Kamal (MAS)

[9/16] Ramit Tandon (IND) v bye

Evans Ayih (GHA) v Christopher Binnie (JAM)

Marika Matanatabu (FIJ) v Jake Kelly (CAY)

[5/8] Adrian Waller (ENG) v bye

[5/8] Greg Lobban (SCO) v bye

Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) v Shomari Wiltshire (GUY)

Rhys Dowling (AUS) v Jason Doyle (VIN)

Khamal Cumberbatch (BAR) v [9/16] Ivan Yuen (MAS)

[9/16] David Baillargeon (CAN) v Chayse Mc Quan (TTO)

Othniel Bailey (VIN) v Peter Creed (WAL)

Shawn Simpson (BAR) v Shamil Wakeel (SRI)

[3/4] Saurav Ghosal (IND) v bye

[3/4] Patrick Rooney (ENG) v bye

Julian Jervis (CAY) v Clement Anafo (GHA)

Temwa Chileshe (NZL) v Jules Snagg (VIN)

Muqtadir Sadruddin Nimji (KEN) v [9/16] Rory Stewart (SCO)

[9/16] Tayyab Aslam (PAK) v bye

Julian Morrison (JAM) v Nasir Iqbal (PAK)

Christian Navas (GIB) v Jace Jervis (CAY)

[5/8] James Willstrop (ENG) v bye

[5/8] Eain Yow Ng (MAS) v bye

Jason-Ray Khalil (GUY) v Paul Kadoma (UGA)

Nick Sachvie (CAN) v Kundanji Kalengo (ZAM)

Feonor Siaguru (PNG) v [9/16] Lwamba Chileshe (NZL)

[9/16] Alan Clyne (SCO) v bye

Joe Chapman (IVB) v Abhay Singh (IND)

Michael Raymond Kawooya (UGA) v Marcus Allen Adela (SEY)

[2] Joel Makin (WAL) v bye

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Round One – Women’s Draw

[1] Joelle King (NZL) v bye

Leungo Katse (BOT) v Zulema Chisenga (ZAM)

Emma Keane (BER) v bye

[9/16] Georgia Adderley (SCO) v bye

[9/16] Jess Turnbull (AUS) v bye

Colette Sultana (MLT) v bye

Amity Alarcos (PNG) v bye

[5/8] Lucy Turmel (ENG) v bye

[5/8] Hollie Naughton (CAN) v bye

Lijana Sultana (MLT) v Charlotte Knaggs (TTO)

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (IND) v bye

[9/16] Aifa Azman (MAL) v bye

Kaitlyn Watts (NZL) v bye

Mary Fung-A-Fat (GUY) v bye

Khaliqa Sadrudin Nimji (KEN) v Meagan Best (BAR)

[3/4] Joshna Chinappa (IND) v bye

[3/4] Georgina Kennedy (ENG) v bye

Ashley Khalil (GUY) v Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI)

Chanithma Sinaly (SRI) v bye

[9/16] Nicole Bunyan (CAN) v bye

[9/16] Rachel Arnold (MAS) v bye

Amna Fayyaz (PAK) v bye

Naomi Neo Phatsima (BOT) v Amanda Haywood (BAR)

[5/8] Tesni Evans (WAL) v bye

[5/8] Emily Whitlock (WAL) v bye

Anahat Singh (IND) v Jada Ross (VIN)

Rachael Grinham (AUS) v bye

[9/16] Donna Lobban (AUS) v bye

[9/16] Chan Yiwen (MAS) v bye

Faiza Zafar (PAK) v bye

Jade Pitcairn (CAY) v Jada Smith-Padmore (BAR)

[2] Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) v bye