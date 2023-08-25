fbpx
Dussourd downs defending champ Mueller to reach ESF European Individual Closed Championship final

August 25, 2023

Auguste Dussourd upset defending champion and No.2 seed Nicolas Mueller of Switzerland as he led a French charge on semi-finals day of the ESF European Individual Closed Championship in Wroclaw, Poland.

The 3/4 seed took a valuable 1-0 lead after edging a tight opening game 12-10 against ‘the Swiss Rocket’.

Mueller fired back with a hard-fought victory of his own, restoring parity with an 11-9 win in the second game.

In another even contest, Dussourd regained the lead with a second 12-10 win in game three, before pushing on to the final with a fourth-game 11-5 victory.

Dussourd will take on compatriot Victor Crouin after the top seed – a beaten finalist in 2022 – overcame Swiss 3/4 seed Dimitri Steinmann 11-7, 11-7, 13-11.

France will be represented in the women’s final, too, by Enora Villard after the 29-year-old twice came from behind to eke out a victory against Finland’s Emilia Soini.

The No.2 seed’s bid for the final got off to the worst possible start as a dominant Soini took the opening game 11-3.

Villard pulled a game back with an 11-7 win in game two, only to fall behind once more when the 3/4 seed won the third game 11-9.

In a close fourth game, the 29-year-old dragged herself level with a 12-10 victory, before holding her nerve in the fifth with another 11-7 win to reach the final for the first time.

France missed out on a clean sweep after World No.7 Nele Gilis of Belgium – a champion in 2019 and runner up in 2022 – dispatched 3/4 seed Marie Stephan in straight games to reach the final without dropping a game throughout the tournament.

The ESF European Individual Closed Squash Championship finals take place from 14:00 (CEST) at Hasta La Vista, Wroclaw.

Watch the finals live on the European Squash Federation YouTube Channel.

Results: ESF European Individual Closed Squash Championship 2023 Women’s Semi-Finals
[1] Nele Gilis (BEL) bt [3/4] Marie Stephan (FRA) 3-0: 11-9, 11-9, 11-3
[2] Enora Villard (FRA) bt [3/4] Emilia Soini (FIN) 3-2: 3-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7

Results: ESF European Individual Closed Squash Championship 2023 Men’s Semi-Finals
[1] Victor Crouin (FRA) bt [3/4] Dimitri Steinmann (SUI) 3-0: 11-7, 11-7, 13-11
[3/4] Auguste Dussourd (FRA) bt [2] Nicolas Mueller (SUI) 3-1: 12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5

Draw: ESF European Individual Closed Squash Championship 2023 Women’s Final
[1] Nele Gilis (BEL) v [2] Enora Villard (FRA)

Draw: ESF European Individual Closed Squash Championship 2023 Men’s Final
[1] Victor Crouin (FRA) v [3/4] Auguste Dussourd (FRA)

