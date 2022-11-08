fbpx
Egypt's Kenzy Ayman in action on the PSA World Tour
Egypt's Kenzy Ayman in action on the PSA World Tour
AfricaAll News

Egypt complete double at Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships

November 8, 2022

Egypt completed a squash double at the Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, which concluded yesterday, 7 November 2022.

The Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, formerly known as the All Africa Seniors Championship, was played in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, with the Southeast African nation hosting the first edition of the tournament in almost 10 years.

In the women’s final, Egypt’s Nour Wageeh surrendered a 1-0 lead to Lizelle Muller, who recorded a 3-1 victory. Menna Walid got the favourites back on track as she stifled a comeback from Cheyne Wood, who fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2, to record a 3-2 win, with Kenzy Ayman securing the win with a 3-0 victory over Haley Ward.

There was a repeat in the men’s final, with Egypt again beating South Africa 2-1. Dewald Niekerk beat Khaled Labib 3-1, with every game ending 11-6, while Yassin Elshafei beat Jean-Pierre Brits 3-0 and Seif Shenawy overcame Damian Groenewald 3-1 to earn the title for the North African nation.

Result: Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, Women’s Final

EGYPT 2-1 SOUTH AFRICA
Nour Wageeh lost to Lizelle Muller 11-5, 9-11, 3-11, 2-11
Menna Walid bt Cheyna Wood 11-3, 12-10, 8-11, 10-12, 11-5
Kenzy Ayman bt Haley Ward 11-8, 11-6, 11-7

Result: Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, Men’s Final

EGYPT 2-1 SOUTH AFRICA
Khaled Labib lost to Dewald van Niekerk 6-11, 11-6, 6-11, 6-11
Yassin Elshafei bt Jean-Pierre Brits 11-5, 11-1, 11-6
Seif Shenawy bt Damian Groenewald 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9

Find out more

Tags
November 8, 2022

Related Articles

Mostafa Asal headlines next week’s FISU World University Championships

October 31, 2022

200 Days Until 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash, Egypt

April 21, 2022

SFA President Lucky Mlilo leads Ghana’s first official refereeing course ahead of 2023 African Games

March 22, 2022

Farag: Squash is usually a selfish sport. But at WSF Men’s Teams, we win for Egypt

November 26, 2021
Back to top button