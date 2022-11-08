Egypt complete double at Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships

Egypt completed a squash double at the Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, which concluded yesterday, 7 November 2022.

The Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, formerly known as the All Africa Seniors Championship, was played in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, with the Southeast African nation hosting the first edition of the tournament in almost 10 years.

In the women’s final, Egypt’s Nour Wageeh surrendered a 1-0 lead to Lizelle Muller, who recorded a 3-1 victory. Menna Walid got the favourites back on track as she stifled a comeback from Cheyne Wood, who fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2, to record a 3-2 win, with Kenzy Ayman securing the win with a 3-0 victory over Haley Ward.

There was a repeat in the men’s final, with Egypt again beating South Africa 2-1. Dewald Niekerk beat Khaled Labib 3-1, with every game ending 11-6, while Yassin Elshafei beat Jean-Pierre Brits 3-0 and Seif Shenawy overcame Damian Groenewald 3-1 to earn the title for the North African nation.

Result: Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, Women’s Final

EGYPT 2-1 SOUTH AFRICA

Nour Wageeh lost to Lizelle Muller 11-5, 9-11, 3-11, 2-11

Menna Walid bt Cheyna Wood 11-3, 12-10, 8-11, 10-12, 11-5

Kenzy Ayman bt Haley Ward 11-8, 11-6, 11-7

Result: Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championship, Men’s Final

EGYPT 2-1 SOUTH AFRICA

Khaled Labib lost to Dewald van Niekerk 6-11, 11-6, 6-11, 6-11

Yassin Elshafei bt Jean-Pierre Brits 11-5, 11-1, 11-6

Seif Shenawy bt Damian Groenewald 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9

