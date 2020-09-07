Egypt to Host the WSF 2021 World Junior Championships and 2022 World Women’s Team Championship

The World Squash Federation Board are pleased to confirm that the 2021 World Junior Championships – the most prestigious junior squash event in the world – and the 2022 World Women’s Team Championship will both take place in Egypt.

Following the postponement of the 2020 World Junior Championships, due to have taken place in Australia this summer, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 event has been confirmed to take place in Egypt next summer which will see the event staged in the sport’s most successful nation for the first time in over a decade and will be followed by the Women’s Junior World Team Championship.

In 2003 it was Omneya Abdel Kawy who claimed the girls crown to start an era of unprecedented dominance for the African country – who have won 11 of 14 boy’s titles and 13 of 14 girl’s titles ever since.

Assem Khalifa, President of the Egyptian Squash Federation, said: “We are delighted to be able to host the prestigious WSF 2021 World Junior Championship and the Women’s World Team Championship in 2022.

“Egypt has a strong tradition of hosting some of the biggest and most recognisable tournaments in squash and we are looking forward to, once again, showcase our passion and commitment for the sport at these events. We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to our country.”

With Egypt’s top female players dominating the PSA World Rankings, the host nation will be firm favourites to win their third consecutive World Women’s Team Championships in December 2022.

“Following a difficult year for squash and all of sport in 2020, we are delighted to announce that Egypt will host our Junior World Championships in 2021 and the World Women’s Team Championship in 2022,” said WSF President Jacques Fontaine.

“We hope that the Championships will allow our best squash players to demonstrate their talents in a country which is currently leading the way for our sport. The WSF is extremely confident that these World Championships will showcase the best of what our sport has to offer.”