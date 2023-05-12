Egypt’s El Sherbini and Farag retain PSA World Championship titles

Egyptian duo Nour El Sherbini and Ali Farag have retained their titles at the PSA World Championships following wins over compatriots Nouran Gohar and Karim Abdel Gawad, respectively, at Chicago’s spectacular Union Station.

El Sherbini, 27, got the better of Gohar 3-0: 11-6, 11-4, 12-10 in 38 minutes to secure a fifth World Championship title in a row and her seventh in total.

That win for the World No.1 leaves her just one short of the record set by Malaysian squash legend Nicol David, who won eight World Championship titles during her career.

“I’m over the moon to win my seventh World Championship,” El Sherbini said.

“It’s huge and special for me and I can’t believe I did it, I’m so happy. Of course, I’m happy that I’m closer to Nicol’s record. She’s a legend and what she did was amazing and unbelievable.

“I’ve always been looking up to her, so to put my name beside her is something special and huge for me.”

For Farag, his 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 victory over compatriot and 2016 World Champion Gawad – who had been the surprise of the tournament having entered unseeded and just seven months after being confined to a wheelchair by a severe plantar fasciitis issue – delivered the World No.4 his fourth individual World Championship title.

“The emotions are so raw, it’s so hard to put it into words,” said Farag.

“It’s so special. No matter how many times you go through it, it’s even more special than the time before. Especially against such a champion like Karim, I’m super relieved and super happy.

“Two months ago we played a practice match and we were limping and the standard wouldn’t have even earned us a place in the World Championship, let alone the final. To come all the way through to reach the final is a very proud achievement for the two of us.”

Result – Men’s Final: 2022-23 PSA World Championships presented by the Walter Family

[4] Ali Farag (EGY) bt Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) 3-0: 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 (44m)

Result – Women’s Final: 2022-23 PSA World Championships presented by the Walter Family

[2] Nour El Sherbini (EGY) bt [1] Nouran Gohar (EGY) 3-0: 11-6, 11-4, 12-10 (38m)