Eight Countries Claim Medal Success at Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships
Eight of the nine countries represented at the Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships captured medals in El Salvador, with Colombia and Ecuador being the most prolific throughout the event, with seven medals apiece.
Matias Knudsen (gold) and Lucia Bautista (silver) won medals for Colombia in the individuals event, while Colombia also won gold in the men’s teams event, beating Mexico in the final.
Meanwhile, Ecuador’s Maria Paula Moya prevailed in the women’s individual event, while Ecuador also claimed gold in both the women’s teams event and the mixed doubles event.
The women’s and men’s doubles gold went to Mexico.
The winners qualify for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games which will take place between September 9-19 in Cali, Colombia.
Results – Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships
Women’s Individual
Gold: Maria Paula Moya (ECU)
Silver: Lucia Bautista (COL)
Bronze: Dina Anguiano (MEX) and Lujan Palacio (PAR)
Men’s Individual
Gold: Matias Knudsen (COL)
Silver: Alejandro Enriquez (GUA)
Bronze:David Costales (ECU) and Alvaro Buenano (ECU)
Women’s Doubles:
Gold, Mexico
Silver, Colombia
Bronze, El Salvador and Guatemala
Men’s Doubles:
Gold: Mexico
Silver: Perú
Bronze: Colombia and Ecuador
Mix Doubles:
Gold: Ecuador
Silver: Colombia
Bronze: Guatemala and Mexico
Women’s team:
Gold: Ecuador
Silver: Mexico
Bronze: Colombia and Guatemala