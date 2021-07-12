Eight Countries Claim Medal Success at Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships

Eight of the nine countries represented at the Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships captured medals in El Salvador, with Colombia and Ecuador being the most prolific throughout the event, with seven medals apiece.

Matias Knudsen (gold) and Lucia Bautista (silver) won medals for Colombia in the individuals event, while Colombia also won gold in the men’s teams event, beating Mexico in the final.

Meanwhile, Ecuador’s Maria Paula Moya prevailed in the women’s individual event, while Ecuador also claimed gold in both the women’s teams event and the mixed doubles event.

The women’s and men’s doubles gold went to Mexico.

The winners qualify for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games which will take place between September 9-19 in Cali, Colombia.

Results – Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships

Women’s Individual

Gold: Maria Paula Moya (ECU)

Silver: Lucia Bautista (COL)

Bronze: Dina Anguiano (MEX) and Lujan Palacio (PAR)

Men’s Individual

Gold: Matias Knudsen (COL)

Silver: Alejandro Enriquez (GUA)

Bronze:David Costales (ECU) and Alvaro Buenano (ECU)

Women’s Doubles:

Gold, Mexico

Silver, Colombia

Bronze, El Salvador and Guatemala

Men’s Doubles:

Gold: Mexico

Silver: Perú

Bronze: Colombia and Ecuador

Mix Doubles:

Gold: Ecuador

Silver: Colombia

Bronze: Guatemala and Mexico

Women’s team:

Gold: Ecuador

Silver: Mexico

Bronze: Colombia and Guatemala