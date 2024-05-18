Elias and Gohar win PSA World Championships

Diego Elias became South America’s first ever squash World Champion and Nouran Gohar won her maiden World Championship title as the CIB PSA World Championships came to an exciting close in Cairo.

Peruvian World No.4 Elias, who last year became the first South American to reach World No.1, was in scintillating form against World No.3 and former World No.1 Mostafa Asal in the men’s final.

The 27-year-old, as he did in his semi-final win over World No.1 and reigning World Champion Ali Farag, started quickly, racing into a 2-0 lead with 11-6, 11-5 wins before overturning game ball in the third game to claim the decider 12-10.

Gohar, too, was in dominant form. The Egyptian World No.2 – who went into today’s clash with World No.1 and reigning World Champion Nour El Sherbini having lost the last three World Championship finals to her rival – hit her targets perfectly time and again to record a hard-fought 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5 win in 81 minutes.

Result: 2023/24 PSA World Championships – Women’s Final

[3] Nouran Gohar (EGY) bt [1] Nour ElSherbini (EGY) 3-1: 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5 (81m)

Result: 2023/24 PSA World Championships – Men’s Final

[3] Diego Elias (PER) bt [4] Mostafa Asal (EGY) 3-0: 11-6, 11-5, 12-10 (61m)

