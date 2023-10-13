fbpx
Elias: Winning the Pan American Games was huge for me

October 13, 2023

“Winning the Pan American Games was huge for me!”

There’s just one week to go until Pan American Games, which are taking place in Santiago, Chile October 20-05 November.

Peru’s Diego Elias, the 2019 Pan American singles champion and the only South American squash player to reach World No.1, discusses how he began his career, why the Pan American Games are so different, and the role of friend and rival Miguel Rodriguez in the game in South America. 

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games begin on 20 October 2023, with the squash competitions beginning on 31 October.

Find out more at https://www.santiago2023.org/ Find out more about Pan American squash at https://www.panamsquash.com/

