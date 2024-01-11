England coach Campion steps down after 23 years

England Squash has announced that David Campion will step down from his role as National Coach after 23 years to concentrate on family commitments.

A former professional player and World Junior finalist, Campion joined the England Squash coaching team in 2000. During his time, he played a pivotal role in England securing 25 medals across four Commonwealth Games, becoming World Team champions on five occasions and European Team champions 42 times at both junior and senior level.

Commenting on his decision to leave his role, Campion said: “I’ve enjoyed 23 wonderful years in a variety of coaching roles at England Squash. I feel very privileged and honoured to have been the National Coach of England, a nation with such a rich history in our sport.

“The primary reason for stepping down is that I now want to spend more time with my family, particularly as we have two young children.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that squash has finally made the Olympic programme in 2028 and, with the imminent start of a new four-year cycle, I feel that now is the right time to step aside.

“I’m tremendously passionate about our players, and very proud of some of the incredible things we have achieved together. I wish all of the players and everyone at England Squash the very best for the future.”

CEO Mark Williams said: “For over 20 years, David has been an incredibly important part of the team at England Squash, and players and staff alike have loved working with him. David has played a leading role in the many English successes during the past two decades and we are grateful for his incredible service to our sport.

“As well as being a fantastic and hugely respected coach, David has had a very positive influence across both the organisation and the wider squash community. It is hard to imagine England Squash without him.“

“A new chapter in English squash history will now begin, with David having left a great foundation for the next National Coach to build upon. This is an incredibly exciting time for squash as we build towards our first Olympic Games, and the search for our new National Coach will begin immediately.”