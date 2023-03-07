England Squash and SquashLevels team up to encourage clubs to go paper-free in 2023

England Squash has teamed up with SquashLevels, the world-leading global squash ratings system and partner to the WSF in delivering the official World Squash Ratings, to encourage clubs to adopt digital box leagues and ladders and do away with non-environmentally friendly pen and paper solutions in 2023.

A staple of the squash community, box leagues and ladders provide a fun and competitive way for players to engage with other people at their local club. However, some of these leagues and ladders are still being run using pen and paper, making them hard to manage and not great for the environment.

England Squash, in partnership with SquashLevels, aims to change that by encouraging clubs to adopt digital solutions that connect to the SquashLevels platform, offering a variety of benefits for players and the club, including:

An environmentally-friendly approach, with no need for paper or other physical materials

Quick, easy, and efficient for admins to set up and maintain

Connection with SquashLevels to track player progress and performance over time

Easy for players of all ages and abilities to use and participate

Increased engagement and court usa ge

The ‘Paper-Free in 23’ campaign will provide support for clubs and players to organise their box leagues more efficiently and is expected to bring an increased level of engagement to club communities.

There are a number of brilliant free and paid for online box league and ladder solutions for clubs that connect to SquashLevels, meaning that there’s plenty of choice and finding the right digital solution for your club is easy.

Richard Bickers, Co-CEO of SquashLevels added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with England Squash to encourage clubs to adopt online box league and ladder solutions.

“Box leagues and ladders have been a fundamental part of the squash community for many years and by using existing online technology it will be so much easier for clubs to run them and encourage their players to participate while also addressing the need for more sustainable practices.”

The box league and ladder digital initiative is set to launch in March 2023, with England Squash and SquashLevels encouraging squash clubs across the country to adopt a digital solution that connects with the SquashLevels platform.

A full list of box and ladder solutions can be found here, including details of SquashLevels’ own box league solution.

If you’re interested in transitioning to a paper-free, environmentally-friendly box league system, you can contact SquashLevels to find out more.

This article has been adapted from one first published by England Squash. Click here to find out more about England Squash and here to find out more about SquashLevels.

